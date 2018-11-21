  • search

Winter flash sale: IndiGo offers flight tickets starting at Rs 899

By
    New Delhi, Nov 21: Budget carrier Indigo has new sales for winters with fares starting ₹899 for domestic flights and ₹3199 for international flights. The customers can book flights from 06:00 hours on November 21, 2018, up to 23:59 hours on November 25, 2018 in this five-day flash sale.

    Discount is not applicable on airport charges and Government taxes. www.goindigo.in/sale.html |Twitter|Sale899|custom|21Nov2018|01

    By making an IndiGo flight booking during the Promotion Period under the Offer, the customer: (i) unconditionally and irrevocably agrees to these terms and conditions; and (ii) consents that all information provided by the customer may be shared by IndiGo with its agents, representatives, service providers, employees, and may be used to send promotional information pertaining to IndiGo to the customer, in future, the airline said in a statement on its website.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 13:21 [IST]
