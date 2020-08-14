YouTube
    Winning trust vote a message to forces destabilising elected governments: Gehlot

    Jaipur, Aug 14: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday launched a scathig attack on the BHP saying winning the trust vote in the Assembly is a message to the forces that are trying to destabilise elected governments in the country.

    "Winning trust vote in Assembly is a message to the forces that are trying to destabilize elected govts in country. Their every tactic failed in Rajasthan. It is people's unwavering trust in us and unity of our Congress MLAs that has brought this victory," Gehlot told reporters.

    Ashok Gehlot
    Ashok Gehlot

    "The way BJP had conspired in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, they applied the same technique in Rajasthan, but they have been exposed," he said.

    The Ashok Gehlot government won a confidence vote in the Rajasthan Assembly, ending the threat triggered by a rebellion within the Congress ranks in the state.

    Ashok Gehlot government wins Rajasthan trust vote

    The motion of confidence moved by the Congress government was passed by voice vote, an expected win after the return of the 19 dissident MLAs led by Sachin Pilot to the party-fold.

    Replying to the debate on the motion, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticised the BJP, accusing it again of trying to bring down his government.

    "I will not let the government topple at any cost even if you make all attempts," he said.

    During the debate, the opposition BJP accused the Gehlot camp of blaming it for the infighting within the Congress.

    Sachin Pilot, who was sacked as deputy chief minister after he rebelled against Gehlot, intervened in the debate, saying he would fight for the party.

    The House later adjourned to meet again next Friday.

    Story first published: Friday, August 14, 2020, 18:04 [IST]
