Winning elections for Congress in Chhattisgarh an arduous task that faces credibility crisis

    New Delhi, Oct 24: Infighting in the Chhattisgarh Congress is not only continuing from long but it has come to such a pass from where winning elections in a triangular contest seems difficult for the Congress. The party is not only marred by infighting but corruption like selling ticket and sex CDs of its leaders have also been released.

    Sources said that there is no anti-incumbency against the party still it is unable to take a call on tickets so candidates are given enough time to contest elections. All this has come to public fora and the fact that there is no credible face in the Congress which can take the party out of these crises.

    The party has failed to take a call on the ticket distribution despite several screening committee meetings. Infighting and differences in the Congress was so obvious that state Congress president Bhupesh Baghel came out of the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting and he rejoined the meeting only after a long persuasion.

    The Congress leaders in the state are facing serious allegations as sex CD and allegations related to Assembly tickets being sold popped up and they are now in the public domain. But the Congress leaders are avoiding answering questions on these issues. Chhattisgarh BJP spokesperson and MLA Shivratan Sharma said that the Congress has been propagating ideological disagreements as infighting in other political parties which itself is now undergoing the worst ever credibility crisis.

    State Congress president is alleged to be found selling tickets which was caught in a CD. The BJP leader said that the state Congress president has lost his credibility so much so that even the central leadership of the Congress has started targeting him.

    The BJP leader said that when the state Congress president has failed to win over party leadership, how would he win over people of the state. The Congress is trying hard to make its mark in the state. But the way differences emerged in the CEC meeting among the senior leaders of the Congress, it appears difficult to challenge the BJP in the state. The differences among the Congress leadership in the state has not come out in open rather it has reached to an explosive magnitude. Sources said that the Congress is busy suggesting Ajit Jogi to contest Assembly elections instead of looking at its own election management. On the other hand the BJP is sticking to its mission 65 in Chhattisgarh.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 24, 2018, 21:13 [IST]
