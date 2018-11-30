Win Rs 4 crore: Kerala Lottery Result Pooja Bumper Lottery BR-64 Results today LIVE

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 30: The Pooja Bumper Lottery BR- 64 Results Today, Kerala Lottery result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The live results will start at 3 pm today and the full results will be available from 4 pm to 4.15 pm. The prize of the Pooja Bumper lottery BR-64 ticket is Rs 150.

The first prize is a whopping Rs 4 crore. The second prize is Rs 50 lakh while the consolation prize is Rs 1 lakh. The third prize is Rs 5 lakh, while the fourth prize is Rs 1 lakh. The 5th and 6th prizes are Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000. The 7th and 8th prizes are Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 while the 9th prize is Rs 200.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction. The results once declared will be available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.