    Win Rs 2 crore, Punjab State Holi Bumper Lottery 2019 result date

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    The Punjab State Holi Bumper Lottery 2019 result will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    Win Rs 2 crore, Punjab State Holi Bumper Lottery 2019 result date

    You can book your tickets online or through PAYTM 9815969889. After Paytm drop your address on Whatsapp on the same number.

    The Holi Bumper lottery ticket is without series. It for the first time in the history of Punjab state lottery that the 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes are guaranteed in the sold tickets. Moreover you can order the lottery ticket from any state in India.

    The first prize is Rs 3 crore, while the second is Rs 1 crore. The third prize is Rs 1 lakh.
    The draw would be held on March 25 2019. The ticket is priced at Rs 500 plus Rs 90 extra for postal and packaging charges. To purchase the ticket, you visit the following link.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 8:21 [IST]
