Willing to contest in Lok Sabha elections? AIADMK asks seekers to pay Rs 25000 for MP post

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 30: With less than 100 days to go for the Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK has announced party workers who are willing to contest in Lok Sabha elections can apply from 4.2.2019 to 10.2.19 after paying Rs 25,000. All 40 constituencies (39 Tamil Nadu and 1 Puducherry) listed.

The AIADMK which swept the 2014 elections winning 37 of the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu is now a much weaker party after it split following the death of J Jayalalithaa in December 2016.

The AIADMK had issued a similar notification for the party ticket aspirants ahead of 2014 Lok Sabha polls, which were held in April-May that year. The AIADMK had, in December 2013, asked the party ticket aspirants to pay the same fee as sought for this year's Lok Sabha polls.

A similar direction came earlier from Punjab Congress, which asked party members applying for tickets for 2019 Lok Sabha polls to shell out Rs 25,000 as application fee. The application fee is Rs 20,000 for the reserved category seats. Punjab has 13 Lok Sabha seats including four reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.