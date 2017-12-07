Deadline for linking Aadhaar likely to be extended to March 31

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it would hear a batch of petitions challenging mandatory linking of Aadhaar for granting various services to citizen next week.

The Union of India told the Supreme Court three-judge bench that the dates for linking Aadhaar card to bank account, mobile and many other services will likely be extended to 31st March, 2018.

The government will issue the notification tomorrow, Attorney General K K Venugopal told the top court this morning.

Aadhaar is a 12 digit unique-identity number issued to all Indian residents based on their biometric and demographic data.

The deadlines for linking of bank accounts and mobile numbers with Aadhaar are December 31, 2017 and February 6, 2018 respectively.

The government has made Aadhaar card mandatory for carrying out a number of tasks. These include linking bank accounts and mobile phone number. You are also required to link your 12-digit unique identification number Aadhaar to mutual fund holdings, insurance policy, PPF and small savings schemes such as Kisan Vikas Patra.

The CJI, on October 30, had indicated that a Constitution Bench would hear the petitions against the validity of Aadhaar scheme from November last week.

The bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said only the Constitution bench will pass an interim order in the matter. The petitioners challenging the Aadhaar scheme have been pressing for an interim stay order on the government's decision to make Aadhaar mandatory for welfare schemes.

Earlier, the court had earlier said that it would commence the hearing on the batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Aadhaar in the last week of November.

OneIndia News