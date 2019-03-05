Will you go to Balakot to check losses in IAF strikes? Rajyavardhan Rathore takes on Kapil Sibal

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 05: Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Tuesday lashed out at Congress leader Kapil Sibal asking whether he will go to Balakot to conduct inquire just like he went to London to find evidence against EVM's.

Taking to Twitter, Rathore asked Congress leader Kapil Sibal if he would 'go to Balakot' to check the number of terrorists killed in the February 26 Indian Air Force (IAF) strikes.

"Kapil Sibal ji, you believe international media over own Intelligence agencies? You seem happy when media quoted by you says 'no losses in strike' ..and sir, for us you went to London to find evidence against EVMs, will you please also go to Balakot to check (sic)?" Rathore said in a tweet.

Sibal on Monday sought proof of Indian Air Force's strike destroying the biggest camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pakistan and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of politicising terror.

"Modi ji must answer as the international media like New York Times, Washington Post, London-based Jane Information group, Daily Telegraph, the Guardian and Reuters, are reporting that there is no proof of militant losses at Balakot in Pakistan," Sibal said.

You are guilty of politicising terror, he said on Twitter.

Earlier in the morning, Digvijaya Singh, tweeted, "We are proud of the bravery of your forces and have complete faith on them. I have seen many of my friends and close relatives in the Army leaving their families and protecting us. We respect them."

He said, "However, the IAF carried out 'airstrike' after the Pulwama accident, some foreign media have caused doubts, which is putting a question mark on the credibility of our Indian government [translated from Hindi]".

Meanwhile, the Indian government refused to share proof of Balakot airstrike amid doubts of terrorists killed.