  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Will you go to Balakot to check losses in IAF strikes? Rajyavardhan Rathore takes on Kapil Sibal

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 05: Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Tuesday lashed out at Congress leader Kapil Sibal asking whether he will go to Balakot to conduct inquire just like he went to London to find evidence against EVM's.

    Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Kapil Sibal
    Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Kapil Sibal

    Taking to Twitter, Rathore asked Congress leader Kapil Sibal if he would 'go to Balakot' to check the number of terrorists killed in the February 26 Indian Air Force (IAF) strikes.

    "Kapil Sibal ji, you believe international media over own Intelligence agencies? You seem happy when media quoted by you says 'no losses in strike' ..and sir, for us you went to London to find evidence against EVMs, will you please also go to Balakot to check (sic)?" Rathore said in a tweet.

    Sibal on Monday sought proof of Indian Air Force's strike destroying the biggest camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pakistan and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of politicising terror.

    Also Read | Over 250 killed in Balakot air strike, claims Amit Shah; Cong accuses BJP of 'milking' IAF action

    "Modi ji must answer as the international media like New York Times, Washington Post, London-based Jane Information group, Daily Telegraph, the Guardian and Reuters, are reporting that there is no proof of militant losses at Balakot in Pakistan," Sibal said.

    You are guilty of politicising terror, he said on Twitter.

    Earlier in the morning, Digvijaya Singh, tweeted, "We are proud of the bravery of your forces and have complete faith on them. I have seen many of my friends and close relatives in the Army leaving their families and protecting us. We respect them."

    He said, "However, the IAF carried out 'airstrike' after the Pulwama accident, some foreign media have caused doubts, which is putting a question mark on the credibility of our Indian government [translated from Hindi]".

    Meanwhile, the Indian government refused to share proof of Balakot airstrike amid doubts of terrorists killed.

    Read more about:

    rajyavardhan singh rathore kapil sibal iaf

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 10:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue