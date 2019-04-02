Will Yashwant Sinha vote for his son?

New Delhi, Apr 02: Union Minister of state for civil aviation, Jayant Sinha, who has been re-nominated by the BJP for the Hazaribagh Lok Sabha seat, said he has the blessings of his father Yashwant Sinha and was optimistic about his parents voting for him on May 6.

" I have the full blessings of my father Yashwant Sinha. I have no political or personal differences with my father and mother, and had their blessings when I started my campaigning a few days ago, Jayant Sinha told PTI in an interview.

After all they are my voters and will vote for me, he said.

He was replying to a question that his three-time MP father extensively campaigned for him in 2014, resulting in his emphatic win and this time he (Jayant Sinha) has to go to the electoral battle alone following Yashwant Sinha quitting the BJP over differences with the party leadership.

On February 20, former finance minister Yashwant Sinha had said that time has not (yet) come to answer this question when asked whether he would address any election meeting from Hazaribagh where his son was expected to contest.

I am contestimng this election under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party president Amit Shah and their guidance and support, and with the support of all BJP workers there wont be any problem to win the seat for second consecutive term, Jayant Sinha said.

Elections are not won singularly; but collectively with the vast support base and partys performance during the last five years. During the last five years the nation made dramatic progress in every sphere under the Prime Ministers leadership, Jayant Sinha said.

When asked who will be his main opponent from the Hazaribagh seat, Sinha said the Mahagthbandhan ally Congress is finding it difficult to name a candidate, which is definitely an advantage and plus point for me.

The Congress has got the Hazaribagh seat in its kitty as per the Mahagathbandhans seat-sharing formula.

"We have started our campaign in full swing (while the) opposition are yet to start their electioneering, which is definitely a minus point for my opponent, Jayant Sinha said.

Asked what were his main achievements during his tenure as MP, he said successful implementation of six major schemes--- Ujwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Food security Act, Swachch Bharat Mission, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Kishan Samman Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awash Yojana and other schemes in his constituency, which was appreciated by the Prime Minister during his visits to Hazaribagh and Ramgarh districts.

He claimed that his personal achivements included setting up of Medical College, starting new thermal power station at Patratu, starting Akshay Patro Scheme for midday meals, Railway Line Project and Krishi Anusandhan Kendra at Barhi in Hazaribagh.

Asked what were the problems still prevailing in his constituency, he said different irrigation projects, quality education and solving smooth traffic system.

He said he would present his manifesto to his voters immediately after filing his nomination.