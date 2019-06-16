  • search
    Will work ‘untiringly for national progress', tweets Modi after BJP parliamentary party meet

    New Delhi, June 16: A day before the first session of the newly-constituted 17th Lok Sabha, the BJP on Sunday held its parliamentary party meet. A meeting of the NDA was also held in the national capital today.

    After the meetings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said the NDA family is looking forward to fulfilling the dreams of 130 crore Indians, who have reposed unparalleled faith in the alliance. Modi assured that his government will be at the forefront of facilitating legislation that manifests the spirit of "sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas".

    BJP parliamentary party meet
    BJP parliamentary party meet

    "BJP is grateful for people's blessings. We assure our fellow Indians that we will be at the forefront of pro-people governance & facilitating legislation that manifests the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas," the Prime Minister tweeted.

    "We, the NDA family look forward to fulfilling the dreams of 130 crore Indians, who have reposed unparalleled faith in our alliance. We shall fulfil regional aspirations and work untiringly for national progress," he said in another tweet.

    Earlier, chairing an all-party meeting on the eve of the first session of the new Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Modi invited heads of all parties to a meeting on June 19 to discuss the "one nation, one election" issue and other important matters.

    The first session of the newly-constituted 17th Lok Sabha will be held from June 17 to July 26. President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both Houses on Thursday. The Economic Survey will be presented on the 4th of July and the Budget on the 5th of July.

    Read more about:

    narendra modi bjp

    Story first published: Sunday, June 16, 2019, 23:59 [IST]
