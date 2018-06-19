'Will win next Maharashtra elections on our own': Shiv Sena

In a strong message to the BJP, the Shiv Sena has said that it would contest the next Maharashtra Assembly elections on its own, adding that the party would play a crucial role even in the 2019 General Elections.

Today (June 19) is Shiv Sena's 52nd Anniversary and in the party's mouthpiece Saamna, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party launched a scathing attack on its ally BJP.

"Shiv Sena's journey has never been easy. Even today there are many obstacles in our path. However, despite all the hindrances we are confident of winning the next Maharashtra Assembly Elections solo. We also are sure of the fact that we will play a major role in the upcoming general elections," the Saamna editorial read.

Amid growing rift between the BJP and the Shiv Sena, Amit Shah had met Uddhav Thackeray earlier this month. Both parties projected the outcome of the meeting differently. At Matoshree, Shah and Thackeray's closed-door meeting lasted two hours. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Thackeray's son Aaditya attended a part of it, but senior leaders from both parties were kept out.

The BJP dubbed the meeting as 'positive', while Sena said that they have put forth their greivances with the BJP to Shah.

The editorial also cornered the Centre over Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 which seeks to give illegal migrants from "minority communities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan" -- Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsi and Christians - an easy and short path to Indian citizenship.

"The culture and the identity of Assam are in danger. The Centre is trying to bring in foreign elements in the state, this way the people of the state will have to compromise on their rights," the editorial added.

It further slammed the intensions of private developers 'renaming' areas in Mumbai. The Sena chief in the past has objected to alleged change of names of places like Worli and Malabar Hills in Mumbai.

