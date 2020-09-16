Will welcome any decision on speedy trial against legislators facing criminal charges: Centre

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 16: The Centre has said that the Supreme Court can fix the time frame for the completion of trials in pending cases against legislators. This can be applicable in the case of both sitting and former legislators, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the SC.

The Centre also said that it would welcome any decision on a speedy trial against both sitting and former legislators facing criminal charges and corruption cases.

Earlier, this month, the Supreme Court had sought to know if convicted politicians be banned for life from contesting elections.

The court is hearing a case to ensure speedy trials in 4,442 criminal cases pending against former and sitting MPs and MLAs across states. The court asked the centre to respond to a new prayer seeking a life ban on politicians convicted of heinous offences from contesting elections.

The petitioner Ashwini Upadhyay said that there was a long list of serious crimes in which conviction of a public servant led to his disqualification from holding a government job for his lifetime. Why can't the same yardstick be applied to politicians who are under the Representation of People's Act. Why should they get away lightly by getting debarred from contesting elections for a period of six years after serving the jail term, the petitioner represented by advocates Vikas Singh argued.

The court then directed the high courts to provide information about the pending cases and their stages. The court also sought a response from the centre in six weeks time on the matter.