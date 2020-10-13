Will visit Patna next week, local parties from Bihar approaching us for alliance: Sanjay Raut

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, Oct 13: Shiv Sena is all set to contest on 40-50 seats in the Bihar Assembly elections, but no final decision has been taken on pre-poll alliance yet, said party leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday.

Sanjay Raut also added that talks are ongoing with local parties for an alliance in the state and he will be visiting Patna shortly.

Bihar Elections 2020: Its doctor vs doctor for Congress-BJP in bastion of Jogis

Speaking to reporters, Sanjay Raut said, "Shiv Sena will contest 40-50 seats, there is no talk about alliance with anyone till now. I'll go to Patna next week. Local parties, including that of Pappu Yadav, want to talk to us."

However, Sanjay Raut refused to comment anything about talks with its pre-existing ally in the Maharashtra government, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), in Bihar.

Bihar polls: BJP cracks down on rebels, expels 9 leaders including those contesting on LJP tickets

While the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) led Mahagathbandhan comprises Congress and Left parties, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has the Janata Dal-United (JDU) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), among others, in the state.

The Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) led by president Chirag Paswan has decided to go solo in this election, however, it has said it was willing to enter into a post-poll alliance with the BJP.

The 243-seat Bihar Assembly is going to polls in three phases. Voting will be conducted on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the results will be out on November 10.