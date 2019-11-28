Sena-Congress-NCP CMP commits to uphold ‘secular values’

Mumbai, Nov 28: 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP alliance in Maharashtra released their common minimum programme ahead of Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony.

The CMP focuses on subjects like farmers' issues, unemployment, health, industry, social justice, women, education, urban development, tourism art and culture.

The Preamble of the CMP says that the alliance of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP are committed to upholding the "secular values" of the Constitution. It also says that on contentious issues that affect either the "secular fabric of the nation", the three parties will take a "joint view" after holding consultations.

It may be recalled thatthe term "secular" was one of the bone of contention during the formation of an alliance between Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP.

Now that the word Secularism has been used twice in the first paragraph itself, it seems that Shiv Sena conceded to the NCP, Congress demand.

Highlights of common minimum programme

The CMP aims to provide immediate assistance to those who are suffering due to premature rains and floods and grant immediate loan waiver to them.

The crop insurance scheme will be revised to ensure immediate compensation to farmers who have lost crops.

The CMP promises 500 sq feet home to slum dwellers in the SRA scheme, health insurance for all, and food for all for Rs 10.

Agadi will have two coordination committees, one for coordination within the state cabinet and the other for coordination among alliance partners.

Law to be enacted to ensure 80 pc reservation in jobs for local/domicile youth.

Maha Vikas Aghadi regime will fill up vacant state govt posts immediately.

The NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena alliance) will take a decision on the Nanar Refinery Project and bullet train project in cabinet meeting.