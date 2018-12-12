Home News India Will uphold autonomy, values: New RBI chief Shaktikanta Das

Will uphold autonomy, values: New RBI chief Shaktikanta Das

New Delhi, Dec 12: Newly appointed central bank governor, Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday assured that he will do everything possible to uphold the credibility and the autonomy of the RBI.

"I will try and uphold professionalism, core values, credibility and autonomy of this institution. It's an honour and great opportunity to serve RBI," Das said addig that he will try his best to work with everyone and work in the interest of Indian economy.

"Will not go into details of issues between government and RBI. Every institution should have professional autonomy but at the same time, they should also be accountable," he said.

"I would like to believe that all issues, no matter how big, can be resolved through discussions," said Shaktikanta Das on RBI's feud with Centre.

Das, while refusing to answer questions on specific issues that have been contentious lately, made quick references to inflation, economic growth and banking crisis norms. "Inflation outlook looks fairly benign and within the target at this stage, but we will have to be watchful," he said.

Das is the 25th Governor of the 83-year-old RBI. He replaced Urjit Patel, who surprisingly resigned on Monday citing personal reasons.