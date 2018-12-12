  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Will uphold autonomy, values: New RBI chief Shaktikanta Das

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 12: Newly appointed central bank governor, Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday assured that he will do everything possible to uphold the credibility and the autonomy of the RBI.

    Shaktikanta Das
    Shaktikanta Das

    "I will try and uphold professionalism, core values, credibility and autonomy of this institution. It's an honour and great opportunity to serve RBI," Das said addig that he will try his best to work with everyone and work in the interest of Indian economy.

    "Will not go into details of issues between government and RBI. Every institution should have professional autonomy but at the same time, they should also be accountable," he said.

    Also Read Who is Shaktikanta Das, the new RBI Governor

    "I would like to believe that all issues, no matter how big, can be resolved through discussions," said Shaktikanta Das on RBI's feud with Centre.

    Das, while refusing to answer questions on specific issues that have been contentious lately, made quick references to inflation, economic growth and banking crisis norms. "Inflation outlook looks fairly benign and within the target at this stage, but we will have to be watchful," he said.

    Das is the 25th Governor of the 83-year-old RBI. He replaced Urjit Patel, who surprisingly resigned on Monday citing personal reasons.

    Read more about:

    shaktikanta das rbi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue