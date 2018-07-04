Will UP’s Varanasi host Modi, Nitish dangal in 2019 Lok Sabha polls?

New Delhi, July 4: Before the big 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it's time for speculations.

While the Opposition unity has hit the roadblock for the time being, it is the fate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) alliance government in Bihar that is raising a lot of eyebrows, these days.

After reports suggested that all is not well between Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the former is planning to desert the National Democratic Alliance government once again to rejoin hands with the mahagathbandhan or grand alliance, it is clear that the BJP-JD(U) alliance government in Bihar is on the verge of a split.

However, a latest report by India Today suggests that Nitish's former alliance partner, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), will be happy to welcome him back to the grand alliance if he is ready to relinquish his chief ministerial post and contest against PM Modi in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming 2019 general elections. The all-important Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to take place in April/May next year.

While the Congress has shown its willingness to bring back the JD(U) into the fold of the mahagathbandhan, it is Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD who has publicly slammed Nitish for leaving his family high and dry after the Bihar CM joined hands with the BJP last year.

Without mincing any words, the scion of the Yadav family had recently said that there was no place for his uncle (Nitish) in the grand alliance. But the 28-year-old's outburst holds no meaning if the patriarch of the RJD, Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is currently admitted at a Mumbai hospital after he got provisional bail for six weeks on medical grounds, decides otherwise.

The holy city of Varanasi holds great political significance. Currently, PM Modi is the sitting parliamentarian from the constituency. The report of India Today added that in case the Third Front (alliance of all opposition parties minus the Congress) takes a formal shape, then Nitish will be the rightful prime ministerial candidate.

Thus a contest between PM Modi and CM Nitish can't be ignored in that scenario. Moreover, Nitish who is currently feeling suffocated in the BJP-JD(U) alliance government, also nurtures the dream of becoming the "sultan" (king) of Delhi one day.

Till the rumours are not laid to rest, the wishful thinking of a dangal (contest) between CM Nitish and PM Modi in Varanasi during the 2019 general elections is enough to give 'kicks' to all the 'junkies' of politics.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day