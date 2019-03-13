Will UNSC listed Masood Azhar? D-day today

New Delhi, Mar 13: Will Maulana Masood Azhar be listed by the United Nations Security Council, which meets today?

New Delhi has reached out to key players ahead of listing of Masood Azhar by the United Nations Security Council.

India reached out to Saudi Arabia, the US, UAE and Turkey to gain support to list the Jaish-e-Mohammad chief as a global terrorist. Foreign secretary, Vijay Gokhale met with US secretary of state Mike Pompeo in Washington and discussed the issue.

On the other hand, Saudi minister, Adel al-Jubeir concluded his trip to India after meeting with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj.

The US in fact would play a crucial role in shaping China's position on the issue. China has time and again blocked the ban on Azhar. The US would reach out to Saudi, Turkey and UAE. All are partners of Pakistan and the stand taken by these countries would be crucial.

China on the other hand has said that it has adopted a responsible attitude and followed the rules and procedures of the UNSC Resolution 1267 sanctions committee. China's position on the designation of a terrorist by the 1267 committee is consistent and clear.

China adopted responsible attitudes, follows rules and procedures of this committee and takes part in these discussions in a responsible manner, China had also said.

On being asked at a press conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Lu Kang said that China has engaged in mediation efforts on both sides and helped talks to promote easing of tensions.

China has in the past said that it did not have enough information to list Azhar. The country has proved to be a major stumbling block in India's efforts in getting the terrorist listed. If China does not stand in the way today, then it would be a major from the past two decades.