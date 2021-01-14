Will try to bring good budget concerning farmers for Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa

K’taka new minister’s portfolio allocation will be done on Monday: BSY

Bengaluru, Jan 14: A day after State cabinet expansion, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said he would try to bring a good budget with respect to farmers, adding that he will concentrate in the development of the state.

"I will try to bring a pro-farmer and good budget for the state. We have to concentrate on the development of the state. Nobody can stop it. With the blessings of the central leaders, I will concentrate on the development of the state. At the end of the month, assembly is commencing and in March, we will call the budget session," Yediyurappa said.

"We expanded the cabinet yesterday. As per instructions of our high command, we have kept one post vacant. I have seen that some MLAs are alleging that they didn't get a ministerial berth. I have done my best despite limitations. Some people have levelled baseless allegations," he added.

"No one is stopping them. It's not fair to react here and there. It will not hold good in the party forum, don't create any confusion," he added.

On Wednesday, Yediyurappa expanded his cabinet, inducting seven new ministers. This comes after days of hectic parleys and discussions, including with the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

MTB Nagaraj, Umesh Katti, Aravind Limbavali, Murugesh Nirani, R Shankar, CP Yogeeshwara and Angara S took the oath yesterday.

Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who has been critical of Yediyurappa, alleged that the chief minister is being blackmailed and is making appointments without considering seniority or honesty.