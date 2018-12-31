Will TNDTE Result 2018 be declared today

India

By Simran Kashyap

Chennai. Dec 31: The TNDTE Result 2018 is expected to be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Going by previous trends, the results are declared in the month of December itself. Last year it was results for the October exams were released on December 22. Officials had said that the results would be declared by the month end. Going by that, it is expected that the results would be declared today itself. The results once declared will be available on http://intradote.tn.nic.in.

How to check TNDTE Result 2018:

Go to http://intradote.tn.nic.in

Once link is activated the October Results 2018 will flash

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download Results

Take a printout