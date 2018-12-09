Home News India Will this former security personnel of Indira Gandhi topple Congress in Mizoram?

Aizawl, Dec 9: Once, he had earned the trust of former prime minister Indira Gandhi who brought him to politics and the party's chapter in the north-eastern state of Mizoram. Lalduhoma, a former IPS officer, had impressed the Union Home Ministry with his performance in the early 1980s and he was transferred from Guwahati, Assam, to New Delhi as the security in-charge of Indira. The premier was also impressed by the man's organisational skills and sensitivity to people and hence he entered politics.

Lalduhoma's journey has been a long one since then and the man contested the just held Assembly election in Mizoram as the chief ministerial candidate of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) - a unity of at least six regional parties in the state which is aiming to topple the rule of current chief minister Lal Thanhawla, who is in power for 10 years now.

Lalduhoma, a 1977-batch IPS officer, said their target is to see the end of the Congress's rule. The 69-year-old had won the 1984 Lok Sabha election uncontested on the Congress's ticket but left the party two years later over differences with Lal Thanhawla, his former colleague. He formed the Mizo National Union after leaving the Congress which was later merged with Mizoram Peoples Conference. He then joined the Mizo National Front but broke away again to form the Zoram Nationalist Party which he leads now.

Lalduhoma, who played a key role behind signing of the Mizo Peace Accord in 1986 when Rajiv Gandhi was in power, is confident that the ZPM will succeed in forming the government by itself as he believes all sectors of the Mizo society are backing the ZPM.

The results of the Mizoram Assembly elections that took place on November 28 will be announced on December 11.