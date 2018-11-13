Will the PM be able to sail BJP through Rajasthan assembly elections?

New Delhi, Nov 13: Will the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi work to bail out the Bharatiya Janata Party in Rajasthan to win election for the secound consecutive term where the party is facing the worst anti-incumbency of all the three states where it is in the government. Or it is too late for anything better? Ten days from now and ten rallies in Rajasthan that the BJP has in its plans for Rajasthan.

Sources in the BJP told Oneindia that the PM will address his first rally in Rajasthan on November 23 way before the date of voting that is on December 7 as in Chhattisgarh the PM addressed his first rally on November 9 while voting for the first phase was on November 12. The PM is likely to address around 10 rallies in the state where the task for the party is real tough with people's anger against chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

Party president Amit Shah may also join the PM on November 23 rally in the state while he has around 12 rallies to address in the state that he would do separately. Sources said that the BJP has from long been trying to make the electoral battle in the state between Prime Minister Narendra Modi verses Congress president Rahul Gandhi if it still wants still to be counted in the state.

Despite the party making some late survey for deciding tickets, the BJP has been able to announce its first list of more than half candidates which was done under the supervision of Union human resource development minister Prakash Javadekar and by the team of Amit Shah. If sources in the party are to be believed, by November 16 the entire list will be announced.

The PM will address maximum rallies in Rajasthan and he is the only hope if the party wants to improve its performance in the state. The party is also not ready to compromise on ticket if there is even iota of doubt any candidate his/her name is not being considered.