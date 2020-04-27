Will the lockdown be extended beyond May 3: Here are some pointers

New Delhi, Apr 27: Will the lockdown be extended after May 3? During the meeting with the Chief Ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that restrictions would continue in the hotspots or containment zones.

States reporting high numbers are likely to see stricter lockdown norms in the hotspots. However, restrictions would be eased in the green zones. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that the lockdown should be extended until June 3. He was backed by two more states.

However, all the states were in favour of reviving the economy and easing restrictions so that economic activity could start. Sources tell OneIndia that the there would be many more relaxations granted. The Ministry of Home Affairs will come out with a list of the further restrictions to be eased. However, there would be no inter-state travel and this could well exceed until June 3.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister underlined that the Lockdown has yielded positive results as the country has managed to save thousands of lives in the past one and a half months.

He added that India's population is comparable to that of the combined population of several countries. The situation in many countries, including India, was almost similar at the start of March.

However, due to timely measures, India has been able to protect many people. He however forewarned that the danger of the virus is far from over and constant vigilance is of paramount importance.

PM Modi highlighted the importance for states to enforce guidelines strictly in the hotspots i.e. the red zone areas. He stated that the efforts of the states should be directed towards converting the red zones into orange and thereafter to green zones.

The PM also said that the country has seen two Lockdowns till now, both different in certain aspects, and now we have to think of the way ahead. He said that as per experts, the impact of coronavirus will remain visible in the coming months.

Reiterating the mantra of 'do gaj doori', he said that masks and face covers will become part of our lives in the days ahead. He added that under the circumstances, everyone's aim must be rapid response. He pointed out that many people are self-declaring whether they have cough and cold or symptoms, and that this is a welcome sign.

On the issue of bringing back the Indians stranded abroad, the PM said that this has to be done keeping in mind the fact that they don't get inconvenienced and their families are not under any risk.

On the economic front, the PM said that we have to give importance to the economy as well as continue the fight against COVID -19. He emphasised on the importance of usage of technology as much as possible and also to utilise time to embrace reform measures.

He emphasised on the significance of ensuring that more people download the AarogyaSetu app to bolster the efforts of the country in the battle against COVID-19. He said, "we have to be brave and bring in reforms that touch the lives of common citizens."

He also suggested that people associated with Universities can be integrated on devising ways to fight the pandemic and strengthen research as well as innovation.