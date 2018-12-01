Will the jinx of Speaker not reaching next Assembly continue or get over in Rajasthan?

New Delhi, Dec 1: There are certain myths in every election and so is the case with Rajasthan Assembly elections. There is a jinx about the Rajasthan Assembly elections that Speaker in the state Assembly fails to win the next election and this is continuing since from 1993. Such MLAs who had been elected as Speakers failed to get elected to state Assembly in the next election.

There had been all kinds of situations, they were either denied tickets or they had lost the elections. The first name in this list is of Shanti Lal Chaplot, who was in the state Assembly from 1993 to 1998 but he lost the election in 1998.

Parasram Maderna was elected as Assembly speaker in 1998 but he did not contest 2003 elections. After Maderna, Sumitra Singh became Assembly speaker and she lost the next elections.

For the 2008 Assembly, Deependra Singh Shekhawat was appointed as Assembly speaker but he failed to reach Assembly in the subsequent elections. Deependra Singh Shekhawat and Kailash Chandra Meghwal are contesting 2018 Assembly elections. The BJP has once again reposed faith in Kailash Chandra Meghwal while the Congress has fielded Deependra Singh who had lost the last election. It would be very interesting to see if the longtime jinx of the Rajasthan will break or it will continue for some more time.