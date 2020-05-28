  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Will the COVID-19 lockdown be extended: Here is what to expect

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 28: A lockdown 4.0 comes close to an end, the government is working out measures to face the challenge ahead of May 31.

    Testing will be further ramped up and stringent curbs could be imposed in some cities, which have been reporting a high number of cases. While there would substantial easing of curbs in many parts of the countries, those areas which are reporting a high number of cases could be further contained.

    Will the COVID-19 lockdown be extended: Here is what to expect
    Representational Image

    There are deliberations on various issues, which also include opening up of malls. While no decision has been taken, officials are discussing whether malls could be opened at least in the green zones. The thrust post-May 31 when lockdown 4.0 comes to an end would be on containing the spread of the pandemic. The challenges are still there and it is not the right time to relax. Social distancing norms and other health protocols will have to be followed, an official told OneIndia. States would also have to continue playing a big role. The idea would be to both contain the spread and also continue to revive economic activity, the officer cited above said.

    Lockdown could not have gone on forever says NITI Aayog member

    With the lockdown norms being eased, many cities have been reporting higher cases.

      Congress launches Speak Up India campaign to urge govt for direct relief to poor | Oneindia News

      Cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Thane, Surat, Jaipur and Indore are reporting higher cases and the containment strategy has to be spruced up. With the movement of migrant workers on the rise, there is a good chance of the spread of the virus being higher and hence states have to coordinate better and enhance containment norms, the officer also said.

      There is also a demand to open up religious institutions. While no call has been taken on this by the Centre, Karnataka has already said that it is in favour of opening religious institutions. However, the Karnataka government would give a go-ahead only once the Ministry of Home Affairs announces the guidelines.

      Meanwhile, all eyes would be on the Prime Minister's Mann ki Baat programme on Sunday, which also happens to be the last day of lockdown 4.0. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to stress on safety norms to be followed such as social distancing etc.

      More CORONAVIRUS News

      Read more about:

      coronavirus

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue