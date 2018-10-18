Will the BJP be able to capture Mizoram the last citadel of the Congress in North-East?

New Delhi, Oct 18: Assembly elections in the northeastern state Mizoram is also scheduled along with the four other states of the country. The elections for 40 Assembly seats will be conducted on November 28. The Congress with 34 seats in the Last Assembly is in power while the Bharatiya Janata Party started its campaign in the state and would be contesting on all 40 seats.

Comparatively a new state, Mizoram became 23rd state of the country in 1987 and has been under the Congress rule for around 20 years. Despite the BJP being active in the state since 1993, but it failed to make any mark in the state so far while Mizo National Front is another political party that has been in the government for twice. The resignation of state home minister R Lalzirliana has been a major set back for the Congress, but the party is trying to come out of it as it is the only state where it is in power in north-east.

Regional political parties talk about Mizo identity and status of Mizoram. But to put up a formidable challenge before the Congress, the BJP has joined hands with Mizoram Chhantu Pawl, Save Mizoram Front and the Operation Mizoram while its ally in Manipur and Meghalaya, National People's Party (NPP) has set up its local unit in the state.

National parties contesting election with full strength

The BJP's alliance partner in two other northeastern state, the NPP, has announced to contest elections in Mizoram. It is in the government along with the BJP in Manipur and Meghalaya. NPP chief and Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma launched his party's Mizoram unit. The ruling Congress too has made some organisational changes by naming Luizinho Faleiro as the AICC general secretary in charge of Northeast India and Bhupen Kumar Borah secretary in charge of Mizoram. They had the experience of supervising 2013 Assembly elections and 2014 Lok Sabha polls of Mizoram successfully with handsome victories for the Congress. Appointment of Shillong (East) MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh as AICC secretary in charge of Mizoram is being looked upon as wooing people of the state.

Anti-Incumbency a factor in Mizoram

The Congress seeking a third consecutive term in the state which is making things little difficult for it due to anti-incumbency. This is really a worrying factor for the party in the state besides corruption charges on ministers. The resentment of farmers is also an issue in the state as thousands of farmers hit the streets in Aizawl recently demanding land reforms and regulated market system for sustainable development who account for more than 11 lakh that is around 70 per cent of state's population.

Corruption against the state government

There have been charges against Mizoram chief minister having amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. It was alleged by deputy controller of mines at the Indian Bureau of Mines Lalhriatrenga Chhangte. He alleged that the Mizoram CM was constructing a multistory building in Kolkata. The state government is being accused by the BJP that Rs 42,972 crore in developmental aid given to the state didn't reach the people. When Congress was at the Centre and Mizoram received only Rs 19,974 crore in the 13th Finance Commission but after the BJP coming to power at Centre, the allocation was doubled to Rs 42,972 crore. The Rs 42,972 crore that the Modi government gave to the state government had gone as an offering to corruption because of the corrupt state government. New Land Use Policy (NLUP) and the New Economic Development Policy (NEDP) launched by chief minister is also being criticised.

The Lalzirliana Factor in the state

There was a major setback for the Congress when state Congress vice president Lalzirliana quit the Congress to join Mizo National Front and reports are coming that some more people also quit the party. Though the Congress served a show cause notice on him but the damage is done as elections are around the corner. Sources said that with the resignation of Lalzirliana, the Congress may face a situation similar to what it faced in Assam, Meghalaya and Manipur as the election draws nearer. Chief minister Lal Thanhawla is also accused of promoting his younger brother Lal Thanzara as his probable successor. Meanwhile, the Congress accused the BJP trying to split the party in the state.

Unsettling the issue of Tribals

There is resentment in a section of tribal community. The issue of Bru Tribal is a major issue that is plaguing the state with over 32,000 Bru tribals still living in six temporary camps in North Tripura, only 31 families have returned to Mizoram since August 2018. Mizoram Bru Displaced Peoples' Coordination Committee (MBDPCC) has refused to come to Mizoram unless the Centre accepts its seven-point charter of demands. The Bru tribals have demanded the creation of an area development council for the Brus in Mizoram, allocation of five hectares of land to each refugee family, cluster villages with each housing at least 500 families, Rs 4 lakh compensation to each family and new electoral rolls in relief camps. Some compromise was reached as on July 3, 2018, when Union home minister Rajnath Singh, the governments of Mizoram and Tripura and the Mizoram Bru Displaced Peoples Forum (MBDPF) inked a pact for repatriation of displaced Bru refugees after a gap of almost 22 years. But the Centre turned down the proposal for inclusion of the fresh demand and stated that as decided, displaced Bru refugee would be repatriated to Mizoram before September 30, 2018, and all the temporary camps in North Tripura would be closed in the first week of October. But no headway has been made so far.

Is BJP emerging a new factor in the state?

The BJP is not only getting aggressive in Mizoram but also formed an alliance in the state. Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah said on October 17 that Mizoram will celebrate Christmas under the BJP government. He kicked off the party's campaign at Aizawl's R Dengthuama Indoor Stadium.

The BJP is working at the booth level in the state. It is looking at Mizoram to be the 20th state with the party's government under the leadership of Narendra Modi. Seven out of eight states in the Northeast already have a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by the BJP. Christian-majority Mizoram is the last citadel of the Congress in the Northeast while the BJP does not have any legislator in the 40-member Assembly. The BJP-Alliance will contest all 40 seats in the state. A senior Congress leader BD Chakma has joined the BJP during his visit.