  • search
Trending Congress Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Will technicalities prevail when rebel Congress MLAs meet Speaker on Friday

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 12: The Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly will take a decision on the MLAs who have resigned after Friday. The Speaker has asked the 22 MLAs who resigned to appear before him on Friday.

    On the other hand, Congress will push for the rejection of the resignations of its MLAs in Madhya Pradesh.

    Will technicalities prevail when rebel Congress MLAs meet Speaker on Friday

    The party would cite technical grounds while pushing for the rejection. The resignations are identically worded and do not mention state assembly. Further, the MLAs had not submitted the resignations in person, the Congress says.

    Madhya Pradesh Crisis: Speaker issues notices to 22 rebel MLAs, seeks reply by Friday

    Citing these technicalities, the Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly will reject the resignations. The Congress also filed a petition before the Speaker and demanded the disqualification of the MLAs citing anti-party activities. The 22 MLAs who have submitted their resignations also include six ministers.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, 12th MARCH, 2020

      The role of the Speaker would come into play and it would be extremely crucial. The 19 MLAs who are staying at a resort in Bengaluru sent their resignations to the Speaker via email. The resignations were also sent to the Governor of Madhya Pradesh. Later on, original copies of the letters were handed over to the Speaker by a delegation of the BJP.

      More MADHYA PRADESH News

      Read more about:

      madhya pradesh congress resignation rebels

      Story first published: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 16:32 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 12, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X