Will Sushma Swaraj be next AP Governor? Harsh Vardhan deletes tweet

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, June 10: Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan first congratulated veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushma Swaraj on being appointed as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh on Twitter, but shortly afterwords deleted the tweet. This has sent the speculations soaring if she is being considered for the post.

Hours after Vardhan's tweet-delete act speculations soaring, Swaraj took to Twitter and wrote, "The news about my appointment as Governor of Andhra Pradesh is not true."

This is what Harsh Vardhan's tweet said before deleting it: "Congratulations and best wishes to BJP's senior leader and my sister, Mrs Sushma Swaraj on her appointment as Andhra Pradesh Governor. Your extensive experience in all areas will be beneficial to the public." Vardhan has not yet given any explanation for his Tweet blunder thus far.

Union Minister Dr Harsha Vardhan tweets, "Congratulations to senior BJP leader & former External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj ji on being appointed as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh." pic.twitter.com/JIMGTAyKGe — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2019

Swaraj served as the External Affairs Minister in PM Modi's first term. She was admired for the way she handled the ministry especially for responding to the many SOS tweets that she received from Indians and foreigners. Swaraj's accessible approach to help out people won her millions of admirers.

The nine-time MP did not contest the Lok Sabha election 2019 due to her health condition. Many were expecting that she might make it to Modi 2.0 cabinet, but were surprised when she was not inducted.