Will Sushil Kumar Shinde replace Rahul Gandhi as new Congress chief?

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 02: Amidst all the confusion, there is a speculation rife that the Congress is considering the name of former union home minister, Sushil Kumar Shinde to head the party.

Following a meeting of the Congress chief ministers, Rahul Gandhi stood firm on his resignation. He made it clear that he would not change his stand and the party would have to be headed by another leader.

During the meeting, it is learnt that both Ashok Gehlot and Kamal Nath had offered to resign. However Rahul Gandhi stood firm on his decision to step down himself.

As resignations continue, Rahul Gandhi set to meet Congress CMs

Gehlot, after the meeting said that the Congress Working Committee had on May 25 authorised Gandhi to make any changes he deems fit. We have conveyed the sentiments of the workers and how they feel. He said that the workers feel that Rahul is best placed to lead the party. We hope he would take a positive decision, Gehlot also said.

Meanwhile there are rumours rife that Shinde would be chosen for the top post. Although the Congress had not confirmed the same, a decision on the new party would be taken by Wednesday, reports have indicated.