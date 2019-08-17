  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Will support Art 370 revocation if it brings 'development and peace': Salman Khurshid

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Aug 17: Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Saturday said the government has an arduous job ahead to win back the trust of Kashmiri people after abolition of the Article 370 that provided special status for the state.

    The Congress is opposed to the way the Article 370 was abrogated as there are legal and moral issues, Khurshid who is a former Union minister told reporters here.

    Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid
    Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid

    "The government has a strenuous job ahead. It has to win back the trust of the people of Jammu and Kashmir after the abolition of its special status.

    "All the previous governments have worked towards the development of Kashmir. If this abolition of special status brings development and peace, we would support it. But we are against the procedure in which this was done. There are legal and moral issues," he said.

    [Its 'Doval Doctrine' these days, Nehru's India buried: Pakistan FM Qureshi]

    Khurshid was here at a discussion on his latest book "Visible Muslim Invisible Citizens". He maintained that Kashmir is an internal matter of India and mocked Pakistan for trying to make it an international issue.

    PTI

    More SALMAN KHURSHID News

    Read more about:

    salman khurshid article 370

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue