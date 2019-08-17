Will support Art 370 revocation if it brings 'development and peace': Salman Khurshid

Kolkata, Aug 17: Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Saturday said the government has an arduous job ahead to win back the trust of Kashmiri people after abolition of the Article 370 that provided special status for the state.

The Congress is opposed to the way the Article 370 was abrogated as there are legal and moral issues, Khurshid who is a former Union minister told reporters here.

"The government has a strenuous job ahead. It has to win back the trust of the people of Jammu and Kashmir after the abolition of its special status.

"All the previous governments have worked towards the development of Kashmir. If this abolition of special status brings development and peace, we would support it. But we are against the procedure in which this was done. There are legal and moral issues," he said.

Khurshid was here at a discussion on his latest book "Visible Muslim Invisible Citizens". He maintained that Kashmir is an internal matter of India and mocked Pakistan for trying to make it an international issue.

