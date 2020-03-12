  • search
    Will Superstar Rajinikanth find success in upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election?

    Chennai, Mar 12: Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday said that he has no interest in becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and prefers to remain the chief of his political party.

    However, with no names being called out at the event that was held in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the veteran actor said that he would choose a suitable and responsible person for the CM post.

    Will Superstar Rajinikanth find success in upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election?

    Without revealing the date of his political party's launch and refused to answer media officials, Rajinikanth left the hall leaving people confused.

    Need to change the system: Superstar Rajinikanth on Tamil Nadu politics

    In 2017, the Darbar-starrer Rajinikanth announced his decision to enter politics. Also, it can be seen that cinema and politics has witnessed success in Tamil Nadu where MG Ramachandran, M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa were voted to power in the state. Now, with Kamal Haasan on the other side, this would a tough task for the people to choose a party.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, 12th MARCH, 2020

      Also, it can be seen that the veteran actor is not in support of the BJP as he earlier compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Lord Krishna and Arjuna. But, he was seen attacking the same, after Delhi riots took an ugly turn in the national capital.

      With Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is due in 2021, this would be a battle between the ruling AIADMK and the opposition DMK party. Also, with Rajinikanth's entry to politics, this election would play a majoy role in the histry of Tamil Nadu politics.

      Ready to play 'any role' to maintain peace in country: Rajinikanth tweets

      According to reports, it is said that Rajinikanth would formally launch his party on April 14.

      Story first published: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 12:03 [IST]
