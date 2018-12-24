  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Will strip you of your uniforms: Bengal BJP chief's threat to policemen

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Dec 24: The Bengal BJP chief on Monday threatened Kolkata Police of "stripping" them of their uniforms if the party comes to power, accusing policemen of filing false complaints against BJP workers.

    Dilip Ghosh
    Dilip Ghosh

    "The policemen are registering false cases against my party workers. A day will come when we will strip you of your (police) uniforms. Police aren't worth wearing the uniform," Ghosh was quoted as saying by the ANI. He was addressing a public meeting on Saturday in Birbhum district.

    Warning the police, Ghosh said that the party is keeping track of those officers who filed cases against the BJP workers.

    Also Read BJP moves SC against order that put its yatras in Bengal on hold

    "We will also identify those officers who had slapped false cases against us after coming to power. They will have to pay us back from their own pockets," he said.

    Ghosh said that the party is keeping track of those officers who filed cases against the BJP workers.

    "We will also identify those officers who had slapped false cases against us after coming to power. They will have to pay us back from their own pockets," he said.

    Read more about:

    dilip ghosh west bengal

    Story first published: Monday, December 24, 2018, 22:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 24, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue