Will strip you of your uniforms: Bengal BJP chief's threat to policemen

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Dec 24: The Bengal BJP chief on Monday threatened Kolkata Police of "stripping" them of their uniforms if the party comes to power, accusing policemen of filing false complaints against BJP workers.

"The policemen are registering false cases against my party workers. A day will come when we will strip you of your (police) uniforms. Police aren't worth wearing the uniform," Ghosh was quoted as saying by the ANI. He was addressing a public meeting on Saturday in Birbhum district.

Warning the police, Ghosh said that the party is keeping track of those officers who filed cases against the BJP workers.

"We will also identify those officers who had slapped false cases against us after coming to power. They will have to pay us back from their own pockets," he said.

