CWC meet: Will resign if found colluding with BJP, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

India

oi-Deepika S

Delhi, Aug 24: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, one of the signatories of the letter sent to Sonia Gandhi, responded to allegations levelled by Rahul Gandhi. "If found involved with BJP, will resign," Ghulam Nabi said at the virtual CWC meet.

Top Congress leaders are deliberating on the issue of leadership during the meeting of the party's top decision-making body that will be held virtually.

CWC meet: Key highlights

Interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has requested the party to relieve her from her current role.

Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh, AK Antony have requested Gandhi to continue in her current role.

Rahul Gandhi questioned timing of letter to Sonia Gandhi.

He criticised leaders for going public with issues concerning the party. We need to discuss problems at CWC and not in the media.

Rahul says writing a letter to Sonia Gandhi for reforms in party leadership was done in collusion with BJP.

Reponding to Rahul Gandhi remark, Ghulam Nabi Azad said that he would resign if he was in any manner doing this to help the BJP or doing it at its behest.

Rahul Gandhi says " we are colluding with BJP " Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress Party. Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP Govt. Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue. Yet " we are colluding with the BJP "! Tweeted Kapil Sibal.

Explained: What happens if Sonia Gandhi steps down from her post in the CWC meeting?

Massive support poured for the Gandhis on Sunday after the "pro-reform" leaders went public, with Congress chief ministers leading the calls for Sonia Gandhi to stay until Rahul Gandhi takes charge.

Almost all Lok Sabha MPs of the party have written to Sonia Gandhi expressing solidarity and urging her to continue in her post or instal Rahul Gandhi.

Several state units including Delhi and Rajasthan passed resolutions favouring the leadership of Gandhis after a letter from a section of senior party leaders demanded sweeping reforms in the party, going to the extent of questioning the current CWC's ability to guide the party in the fight against the BJP.

Ironically, at least three of the dissenters are themselves part of the same CWC. These include Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Mukul Wasnik.

Several party leaders, while supporting the continuation of Gandhis at the helm, accused those behind the letter of playing into the hands of the BJP and attempting to weaken the party at a time when there was a need to close ranks against the NDA government.

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja said, "we stand firmly behind Sonia Gandhi. This is the time to close ranks against the BJP and not the time to show cracks."

The dissenting leaders, meanwhile, also said that the party has failed to conduct an honest introspection of its losses in 2014 and 2019, adding that the uncertainty over leadership has demoralised workers.

This is the second challenge to Sonia Gandhi's leadership after the one in 1999 when the then leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Sharad Pawar challenged her foreign origins in order to keep her from being named the party's prime ministerial face in the general elections that year.

Sonia Gandhi had resigned in the CWC, which rejected her move unanimously bringing her back as party president. While Sonia went on to become the longest serving Congress president, Pawar and rebels had to quit to form the NCP.