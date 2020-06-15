Will Solar eclipse 2020 mark the end of coronavirus? Find out what this Scientist has to say

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, June 15: A scientist in Chennai has claimed that there is a connection of COVID-19 outbreak with December 26 solar eclipse that happened last year.

Dr KL Sundar Krishna, Nuclear and Earth Scientist believes that coronavirus has broken out after a mutated particle interaction of the first neutron due to fission energy emitted after the solar eclipse.

Speaking to ANI, the scientist said, "Since December 2019, coronavirus has surfaced to perish our lives. As per my understanding, there is a planetary configuration with new alignment in the solar system after December 26, when the last solar eclipse occurred."

"The virus has occurred from the upper atmosphere due to the inter-planetary force variation, a new alignment in which the Earth has created a conducive atmosphere. For the first neutrons (with no charge in nature), are coming out of most fission energy from the sun,'' he said.

"They may have started nucleating (nucleus formation) with foreign absorbing material which could be a nucleus of the biomolecule, Bio-nuclear interaction taken place in the upper atmosphere. The mutation of the biomolecular structure (protein) might have been a possible source of this virus," Sundar Krishna elaborated it further.

He believes that the upcoming solar eclipse 2020 could prove to be a turning point and make the coronavirus inactive.

Krishna also claimed that this is a natural process and therefore there is no need for people to panic. He believes that the sunlight and the solar eclipse will be a natural remedy for the virus.

"We do not have to panic as this is a natural process happening in the planetary configuration. The sunlight and solar eclipse will be its natural remedy for this virus," Krishan added.