Will Sidhu also be sacked from Punjab Cabinet?

India

oi-Hardeep Singh Bedi

New Delhi, Feb 16: Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu could not have imagined that his reaction on Pulwama terror attack could cost him dearly.

While commenting on Pulwama terror attack, Sidhu told media persons, "Nations cannot be held responsible for the dastardly acts of terrorists. The terrorists do not have deen, mazhab (sect and religion). There are good, the bad and the ugly. Every institution has them. Every nation has them. The ugly need to be punished. But individuals cannot be blamed for the dastardly act."

As soon as news channels telecast Sidhu's reaction, the Indians reacted very sharply, who were enraged over the death of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in a suicide attack carried out by Pakistan backed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohhamed (JeM) terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14.

Particularly defence panellists on the news channels mocked and castigated Sidhu for taking Pakistan's and his friendPakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's side.

[Pulwama: Bomb maker from PoK, mastermind an Afghanistan trained terrorist]

It is notable that Sidhu had faced ire of Indians for attending the swearing-in-ceremony of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also former cricketer like Sidhu.

Considering the anti-India policies and unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan, other Indian cricketers had turned down Imran's invitation.

Sidhu's pictures of hugging Pakistan Army Chief during his Pakistan visit were taken in India as rubbing salt on the wound.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh too had refused to attend Imran's swearing-in ceremony because of Pakistan's support to anti-India and anti-Punjab activities.

But, his comments on Pulwama terror attack irked Indians so much that hashtags like #boycottsidhu, #boycottSonyTV #boycottKapilSharmaShow started trending on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook with demands to sack Sidhu from Kapil Sharma Show.

[How Jaish pieced together a sophisticated Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device]

Sensing the public mood, Sony TV asked Sidhu to leave popular comedy show, said reports on Saturday. He will be replaced by Archana Puran Singh on the show.

But, it seems that people are not satisfied only with Sidhu's departure from The Kapil Sharma Show.

#SackSidhuFromPunjabCabinet was trending on Twitter at the time of filing this story.

Analysis of the #SackSidhuFromPunjabCabinet hashtag shows that it has Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) footprint, but later common Indians joined the demand.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga demanded Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh to sack Sidhu from his cabinet.

"I demand @capt_amarinder Sahab to #SackSidhuFromPunjabCabinet . RT if you agree, " Bagga tweeted.

His tweet was retweeted 15K and liked 15K times.

Even Verified Twitter accounts too have been demanding the Punjab Chief to sack Sidhu from his Cabinet.

Journalist Abhijeet Majumder tweeted: "It's difficult to understand how a sensible CM like @capt_amarinder tolerates this man. Sidhu is on a free fall. Congress stands to lose a lot more by his presence now. #SackSidhuFromPunjabCabinet."

Another verified handle @PawanDurani tweeted: "When the country is united, we have a deputy of @capt_amarinder what appears to be giving a "certificate" to enemy nation. I respect captain Sb a lot and I request captain saheb to #SackSidhuFromPunjabCabinet (sic). "

Another handle @Hena19 said in a tweet: "The real place of Sidhu is in Pakistani cabinet. Therefore, #SackSidhuFromPunjabCabinet! "

A professor by profession Prof Deepanshu said traitor like Sidhu cannot be a lawmaker.

"I demand @capt_amarinder To sack @sherryontopp from the cabinet. Traitor must not be a law maker. #SackSidhuFromPunjabCabinet (sic)," the professor tweeted.

The nation's mood may prove costly for the Congress party as well because the BJP is likely to target Sidhu and Congress when Lok Sabha elections are announced.