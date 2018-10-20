India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Will Shimla get a new name? Himachal govt wants to call it Shyamala

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Shimla, Oct 20: Days after the Uttar Pradesh government renamed the renowned town of Allahabad as 'Prayagraj', the Himachal Pradesh government is considering renaming state capital. The government is considering renaming Shimla to Shyamala, after the demand for changing the state capital's name gained momentum.

    Shimla

    "Before the British arrived, Shimla was known as Shyamala. My government will seek public opinion on the demand for its renaming," chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on the sideline of Dussehra festivities at Jakhu temple Friday evening.

    State health minister Vipin Parmar said that "there was no harm" in changing the name of Shimla, the summer capital of India under the British from 1864 to Independence, and landmarks associated with the British.

    The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had long demanded the government change the town's name. However, in 2016, then chief minister Virbhadra Singh had rejected renaming Shimla, saying it was an internationally-famous tourist destination.

    Read more about:

    shimla himachal pradesh

    Story first published: Saturday, October 20, 2018, 21:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 20, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue