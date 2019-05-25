Will Sheila Dikshit be held responsible for Delhi drubbing?

New Delhi, May 25: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is slated to meet today at the party headquarters wherein top Congress leaders will deliberate on the drubbing of the party in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress bagged only 52 seats in this election. It had won 44 seats in 2014.

United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh are likely to participate in the meeting.

The results of Delhi are also likely to be analysed in the meeting of party's highest decision making body.

Since the Lok Sabha elections were announced, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was batting for an alliance with the Congress to defeat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi.

It was one of the most reported points in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. Kejriwal was of the view that only AAP and Congress jointly can stop the BJP to repeating its success of 2014 wherein it had bagged all the seven seats.

Officially, The alliance did not materialise as AAP did not take up Congress president Rahul Gandhi's offer of four of the seven seats for the former in Delhi. AAP demanded an alliance in Haryana and Chandigarh, which was turned down by the Congress.

However, One India had earlier reported that factionalism within in the Congress prevented Congress' alliance with the AAP in Delhi.

Two factions within the Congress were divided over it. Delhi in-charge P.C. Chako and former Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) Ajay Maken tried their level best to stitch an alliance with the AAP saying it's the best way in the present political situation to defeat the BJP. However, former Delhi Chief Minister and DPCC President Sheila Dikshit opposed any such move tooth and nail. Her official reasoning was that Congress' alliance with the AAP would give latter a new life as its popularity graph is dwindling day-by-day.

It's notable that Maken and Dikshit are political bêtes noires.

A Congress insider had told this scribe that the tug of war within the Congress over alliance with the AAP in Delhi is not for the Lok Sabha elections but for the Delhi Assembly elections.

"Sheila knows that if the Congress goes solo and wins even a single seat in the Lok Sabha elections then all the credit will go to her. This will ultimately make her stronger and will have more say in the next Delhi Assembly elections, in which again the Congress has nothing to lose as it did not win even a single seat in 2015 Delhi elections. The anti-Sheila camp also realises this and does not want to see Sheila taking all the credit," the Congress insider had said.

Now, the election results are out and the BJP has once again won all the seven seats of Delhi.

The election data shows that the pact between Congress and AAP would not have mattered in Delhi as the votes of the BJP candidates are higher than the combined votes of Congress and AAP candidates in all the constituencies.

In Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat, BJP candidate Dr. Harsh Vardhan got 519055 votes which was more than the combined total of Congress candidate's 290910 and AAP candidate's 144551 votes. The difference stands at 83594 votes.

In East Delhi, the combined votes of Congress-AAP trailed by 171894 votes than that of the BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir's votes, who was the choice of 696156 electors. Congress and AAP got 304934 and 219328 respectively.

In New Delhi Parliamentary seat, BJP's sitting MP Meenakshi Lekhi bagged 504206 votes, which were again 106158 more votes than the combined total of Congress and AAP candidates. Congress' Ajay Maken got 247706 votes and AAP candidate Brijesh Goyal secured 150342 votes.

In North East Delhi, Congress candidate Sheila Dikshit was pitted against Delhi BJP President and sitting MP Manoj Tiwari. Here too both Congress and AAP would not have defeated the BJP. Manoj Tiwari got 787799, Dikshit 421697, and AAP's Dilip Pandey 190856 votes.

In North West Delhi, the difference between BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans' votes and combined votes of Congress-AAP candidates was of 317015 votes.

In South Delhi, BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri got 202430 more votes than the combined votes of Congress-AAP candidates.

In West Delhi, the difference between BJP candidate Parvesh Verma's votes and combined votes of Congress-AAP candidates was of 326613 votes.

Therefore, Dikshit will have an upper hand if the Congress takes this analysis into account.

However, she won't be able to justify her reasoning that alliance with Kejriwal would give his party a new life as the AAP candidates were on the second spot in two Lok Sabha constituencies. These were South Delhi and North West Delhi Lok Sabha seats.

Moreover, AAP got a total of 1571687 votes, which were 382217 fewer votes than that of the Congress' 1953904 votes. This doesn't show that Kejriwal's party is on the oxygen in Delhi.

The BJP got a total of 4908541 votes.

In other words, the BJP got 1382950 more votes than the combined total of Congress and AAP.

Among BJP candidates, Parvesh Verma got highest votes (865648). Sheila Dikshit with 421697 votes and Raghav Chadha with 319971 votes were top performers from Congress and AAP respectively.