  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Will Shah visit J&K on August 15? Govt analysing ground situation

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 14: The Union Home Ministry is yet to take a call on whether Amit Shah would visit Jammu and Kashmir on August 15.

    The government is collecting ground reports and only after thoroughly analysing the same would a decision on the Union Home Minister's visit be taken.

    Home Minister Amit Shah
    Home Minister Amit Shah

    The government is making all preparations to ensure that the Independence Day celebrations are grand. The government wants Independence Day to be celebrated not just at the state and district level headquarters, but in every Panchayat.

    Restrictions ease in Valley, but high state of alert remains

    The Intelligence Bureau too has sounded an alert that some terror groups would look to carry out a strike on August 15. The intelligence on five Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists suggests that they are planning to carry out a big strike ahead of Independence Day.

    National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, on the other hand will stay on in Jammu and Kashmir for some more time. He is expected to be in J&K until August 15.

    Doval is overseeing the security arrangements in the aftermath of Article 370 being scrapped. He has been interacting with locals as well as security personnel.

    14411: CRPF re-activates its 'madadgar' helpline for Kashmiris in distress

    Doval has been travelling across J&K and is trying to get an understanding of the situation on the ground. He has been conveying to the public, the benefits of the Centre's move and has been advising them to work towards their future, instead of indulging in violence.

    During his visit, the NSA has also met with security personnel. He has advised them to be accommodating and ensure that the public are not put to any sort of hardship. The key challenge would be to ensure that there are no excesses by the security forces in case of an aviation.

    More AMIT SHAH News

    Read more about:

    amit shah jammu and kashmir intelligence bureau

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 6:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue