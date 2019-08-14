Will Shah visit J&K on August 15? Govt analysing ground situation

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 14: The Union Home Ministry is yet to take a call on whether Amit Shah would visit Jammu and Kashmir on August 15.

The government is collecting ground reports and only after thoroughly analysing the same would a decision on the Union Home Minister's visit be taken.

The government is making all preparations to ensure that the Independence Day celebrations are grand. The government wants Independence Day to be celebrated not just at the state and district level headquarters, but in every Panchayat.

The Intelligence Bureau too has sounded an alert that some terror groups would look to carry out a strike on August 15. The intelligence on five Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists suggests that they are planning to carry out a big strike ahead of Independence Day.

National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, on the other hand will stay on in Jammu and Kashmir for some more time. He is expected to be in J&K until August 15.

Doval is overseeing the security arrangements in the aftermath of Article 370 being scrapped. He has been interacting with locals as well as security personnel.

Doval has been travelling across J&K and is trying to get an understanding of the situation on the ground. He has been conveying to the public, the benefits of the Centre's move and has been advising them to work towards their future, instead of indulging in violence.

During his visit, the NSA has also met with security personnel. He has advised them to be accommodating and ensure that the public are not put to any sort of hardship. The key challenge would be to ensure that there are no excesses by the security forces in case of an aviation.