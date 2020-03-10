Will Scindia join the BJP or float a regional outfit on his father’s birth anniversary?

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 10: Jyotiraditya Scindia is likely to join the BJP today. This would mean that the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh would be toppled.

While 17 MLAs of the Congress were flown into Bengaluru, reports say that in all Scindia may have the backing of 20. If Scindia does not join the BJP, there are chances that he could float a regional party.

Incidentally, his father Madhav Rao Scindia too had floated a regional outfit, before returning to the Congress. It also happens to be his father's birth anniversary today.

Scindia earlier met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Irrespective of him joining the BJP or floating a regional party, he in all probability will back a BJP led government in Madhya Pradesh.

After securing 114 seats, the Congress came to power in 2018. The House has 230 members. However the current strength has been reduced to 228. The Congress had gone on to form the government with the support of 121 MLAs, which included four independents, 2 BSP and 1 SP MLA.

On Madhavrao Scindia's birth anniversary, son creates trouble to congress his father once fought for

Meanwhile the Congress continued to make efforts to woo Scindia back. However as of now, it appears as though Scindia has not relented.

If the 17 MLAs stick to their decision then the strength of the Congress would come down to 104. In the 228 member House, a party needs 115 seats.

The BJP on the other hand has 107 MLAs. It needs 8 more MLAs to hit the majority mark. If the rebels extend support to the BJP, then the party will have 124 MLAs.