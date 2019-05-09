“Will say it again and again” says Ramesh Bidhuri on his 'pimp' remark on Kejriwal

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 09: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) South Delhi candidate Ramesh Bidhuri on Thursday refused to relent over his 'pimp' remark on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said he will say it "again and again".

Bidhuri on Tuesday called Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "bhadwa (pimp)" at a public meeting in Mehrauli.

"I will say this today as well. I will say it again and again. I do not think I said anything wrong. Agar aap gau ko gau nahi kahoge, chuhe ko chuha nahi kahoge, gadhe ko gadha nahi kahoge, to kya kahoge (If you won't call cow a cow, rat a rat and donkey a donkey then what will you say)," he told news agency ANI.

Bidhuri had yesterday lashed out at Kejriwal for "sitting" on the sedition case file. "Abey, ye Kejriwal bhi bhadwa hai. Ye kab tak rokega? He only has 5-6 months left (Kejriwal is also a pimp. Till when will be able to stop the case)," he said. He was referring to a sedition case filed against Kanhaiya Kumar and others over an event held in JNU in 2016.