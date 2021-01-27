SC leaves it to EC to decide on 'pressure cooker' symbol to Dinakaran's party

Will Sasikala’s release change TN’s political spectrum: Wait and see says TTV

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Jan 27: Sasikala's nephew, T T V Dinakaran when being asked if the release of his aunt will change the political spectrum in Tamil Nadu said, "wait and see."

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala who spent four years in jail after being convicted in a corruption case was released from jail today.

Dinakaran said that his aunt has been formally released. It is the happiest moment for us. After the advise by the doctors, we will decide on her return to Tamil Nadu. The people are eagerly waiting for her, Dinakaran also said.

He said that the inauguration of the Jayalalithaa memorial today itself proves the celebration of Sasikala's release.

Prison authorities said on Tuesday that the former aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, will be formally released today.

Sasikala had contracted the virus on January 20 and was admitted to the Bowring hospital initially before being shifted to the dedicated COVID-19 centre at the Victoria hospital.

Independent legislator Dhinakaran, Sasikala''s nephew and founder of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) had on Monday said a decision on the discharge of her aunt from the hospital would be taken after consulting the doctors.

Sasikala was sentenced to four years imprisonment in February 2017 in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case along with her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi and Jayalalithaa''s foster son V N Sudhakaran. According to a hospital bulletin, Sasikala is now doing well.

"She is asymptomatic, conscious, alert and well oriented. She is being continuously monitored," the hospital said in the bulletin.

Authorities at the Victoria hospital said as per COVID-19 protocol she may have to spend 10 days at the facility. But, if her family wishes to shift her to a private hospital they are allowed to, they added. On the other hand, Ilavarasi, who too had contracted coronavirus is asymptomatic. She will be free in the first week of February.