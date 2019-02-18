Will RRB Group D Result 2018 result be declared today, check details here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 18: The RRB Group D Result 2018 was delayed yet again and is expected to release soon. An RRB official had said that the result would be declared on February 17 late night, but it was not declared. Many regional websites had broken down, reportedly because of high traffic. The delay is being caused due to high number of candidates.

The RRB Group D Result will be announced for around 1.8 crore candidates, who appeared for the examination over the window for 2 months, from September 17 to December 17, 2018. There are too many speculations regarding the release of RRB Group D result.

Earlier, the board had released RRB ALP answer key. However Indian Railways, one of the largest recruiters in the world, is still mum about RRB Group D result.

The RRB group D result, when announced, will be available on the official RRB websites in pdf format. However, the candidates would still need their registration number to check their result.

Candidates who qualify in the RRB Group D CBT will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates equal to twice the number of total vacancies will be called for PET. Based on the number of candidates who appeared for the examination, approximately 1% candidates will qualify in the RRB Group D CBT.

RRB Group D Results 2018: Full list of regional websites

Guwahati http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.im

Jammu http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in

Mumbai http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

Muzaffarpur http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Patna http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in

Ranchi http://www.rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad http://www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Ahmedabad http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Ajmer http://www.rrbajmer.gov.in

Allahabad http://www.rrbald.gov.in

Bengaluru http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in

Bhopal http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in

Bhubaneshwar http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in

Bilaspur http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Chandigarh http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Chennai http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in

Gorakhpur http://www.rrbgkp.gov.in/

Siliguri http://www.rrbsiliguri.org

Thiruvananthapuram http://www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in