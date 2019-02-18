  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Will RRB Group D Result 2018 result be declared today, check details here

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 18: The RRB Group D Result 2018 was delayed yet again and is expected to release soon. An RRB official had said that the result would be declared on February 17 late night, but it was not declared. Many regional websites had broken down, reportedly because of high traffic. The delay is being caused due to high number of candidates.

    The RRB Group D Result will be announced for around 1.8 crore candidates, who appeared for the examination over the window for 2 months, from September 17 to December 17, 2018. There are too many speculations regarding the release of RRB Group D result.

    Will RRB Group D Result 2018 result be declared today, check details here

    Earlier, the board had released RRB ALP answer key. However Indian Railways, one of the largest recruiters in the world, is still mum about RRB Group D result.

    The RRB group D result, when announced, will be available on the official RRB websites in pdf format. However, the candidates would still need their registration number to check their result.

    Candidates who qualify in the RRB Group D CBT will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates equal to twice the number of total vacancies will be called for PET. Based on the number of candidates who appeared for the examination, approximately 1% candidates will qualify in the RRB Group D CBT.

    RRB Group D Results 2018: Full list of regional websites

    • Guwahati http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.im
    • Jammu http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in
    • Kolkata http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in
    • Malda http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in
    • Mumbai http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in
    • Muzaffarpur http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
    • Patna http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in
    • Ranchi http://www.rrbranchi.gov.in
    • Secunderabad http://www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
    • Ahmedabad http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in
    • Ajmer http://www.rrbajmer.gov.in
    • Allahabad http://www.rrbald.gov.in
    • Bengaluru http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in
    • Bhopal http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in
    • Bhubaneshwar http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in
    • Bilaspur http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in
    • Chandigarh http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in
    • Chennai http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in
    • Gorakhpur http://www.rrbgkp.gov.in/
    • Siliguri http://www.rrbsiliguri.org
    • Thiruvananthapuram http://www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

    Read more about:

    rrb results

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue