YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Will request PM to hand over Chaurasi Kutia maintenance: Uttarakhand minister Satpal Maharaj

    By
    |

    Dehradun, Dec 19: Uttarakhand minister Satpal Maharaj has said he would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hand over to the Tourism Department the maintenance of 'Chaurasi Kutia' ashram in Rishikesh where the Beatles learnt meditation in 1968.

    Maharaj said on Friday he had asked the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council to prepare a detailed proposal that would be submitted to Modi on developing 'Chaurasi Kutia' (84 huts) as a world heritage site.

    Will request PM to hand over Chaurasi Kutia maintenance: Uttarakhand minister Satpal Maharaj

    The site, which is maintained at present by the Forest Department, has become dilapidated due to lack of proper care, according to the tourism and culture minister.

    In Uttarakhand, a 90 ft ecobridge built for reptiles to cross over

    The move is necessary to develop the ashram as a world heritage site capable of attracting both national and international tourists because of its pristine location on the banks of the Ganga and its association with the creative journey of Beatles, he said.

    Owned by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, Chaurasi Kutiya is the site where the Beatles nearly three months in 1968 learning transcendental meditation and composed some of their most famous songs, which were subsequently included in a double album released by the band.

    Maharaj also asked the council officials to start work on developing a safari park, adding that he was in talks with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to bring a white tiger to Uttarakhand.

    The minister added that the mandatory requirement for an inner-line permit to visit places of tourist interest at Niti valley in Chamoli district had been removed. He directed officials to prepare for starting a pilgrimage to Timmersain Mahadev, where ice 'linga' form inside a cave at the onset of winter.

    He asked officials to make optimum use of the audio-visual mediums to acquaint the world outside with the unique culture of Uttarakhand and attract tourists to the state.

    More SATPAL MAHARAJ News

    Read more about:

    satpal maharaj uttarakhand

    Story first published: Saturday, December 19, 2020, 16:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 19, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X