'Will repeat Bhima Koregaon if our demands are not met', says Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 15: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Friday called for violence and said that they will repeat the Bhima Koregaon if their demands are not met.

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar said,''If our demands are not met, if we are ignored, then Bahujan Samaj has the strength to repeat Bhima Koregaon.''

Chandrashekhar Azad "Raavan" said he will contest the upcoming general elections from Varanasi, the constituency currently represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament, reported The Indian Express.

"A tyrant is a tyrant, he can never be your well-wisher," Azad said, according to ANI. "That's why I say we will repeat Bhima Koregaon. The need has not arisen yet, but the day the country's Constitution is under threat, we will repeat Bhima Koregaon."

Azad was speaking at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where his "Hunkar rally" culminated.

Caste-related violence had erupted at Bhima Koregaon near Pune on January 1, 2018, when lakhs of Dalits, like every year, gathered there to commemorate the anniversary of the Britishers' victory over the Peshwa army.

Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad, who had earlier been admitted to Meerut's Anand Hospital following an hour-long stand-off with police, will be leading the rally. He has been arrested on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh for alleged violation of the model code of conduct.

The Dalit leader was taken into custody by the police in Deoband's Kasimpura village. He fell unconscious after he was detained and was admitted to Anand Hospital in Meerut.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday (March 13) met Chandrashekhar Azad a day after he was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police. She was accompanied by other senior Congress leaders - Raj Babbar and Jyotiraditya Scindia, when she met Azad at the hospital.

"She enquired about my health and asked me what led to my arrest. Our conversation revolved around this. We didn't discuss politics," Azad told India Today TV after the meeting, adding, "I was so happy to see her. At least someone came to see me. She came in her individual capacity of my sister."