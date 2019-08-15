Will rename LoC as Ceasefire Line, says PoK leader

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Aug 15: A leader from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir said that his government will no longer recognise the Line of Control (LoC) and instead rename it as "Ceasefire Line" after India recently revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We will bring a resolution in the assembly to declare the Line of Control (LoC) as void and instead proclaim it the Ceasefire Line," Raja Farooq Haider told a special session of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's (PoK) legislative assembly in Muzaffarabad.

The LoC was brokered to end the 1971 war between India and Pakistan.

Pakistan receives little traction globally on Kashmir issue: Report

Haider said that the PoK is a buffer between Pakistan and India.

"We are fighting Pakistan's war," he said in the presence of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.