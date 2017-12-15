Will Rahul’s Pappu image cost Congress heavily in Gujarat?

New Delhi, Dec 15: Has Rahul Gandhi managed to change his 'image' in the last few months, especially in the wake of his relentless and feisty campaign in Gujarat? Or things stand same for the Congress president-elect?

While the media in the recent times has praised the 47-year-old's constant and dedicated focus to change the fortunes of the Congress in Gujarat, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power for the last 22 years, the saffron party still believes that Rahul is a "Pappu".

To remind our readers, "Pappu" is the word infamously used to target the scion of the Gandhi family by his critics, including some top BJP leaders. The online critics have christened Rahul with names like "Prince" and "Pappu".

"Pappu" has especially stuck with him. Even some Congressmen call him "Pappu". "Pappu" is a Hindi word used to ridicule a person as someone who is "worthless" or a "fool".

On Thursday, after the second and final phase of polling for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 got over and exit polls done by various television news channels declared the BJP a clear winner in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections (held on November 9), a BJP leader decided to make fun of Rahul by calling him "Pappu".

Exuding confidence that the BJP would come to power in Gujarat with a full majority, BJP minister from Chhattisgarh, Brijmohan Agrawal, told reporters that it would take a lot of time for "Pappu" (Rahul) to "upgrade".

"In Gujarat, the BJP will come to power with an absolute majority. And, Pappu (Rahul) will take a lot of time to upgrade (Gujarat mein absolute majority se BJP aayegi, aur abhi pappu ko upgrade hone mein bohot samay lagega)," Agrawal was quoted as saying by ANI.

Gujarat mein absolute majority se BJP aayegi, aur abhi pappu ko upgrade hone mein bohot samay lagega: Chhattisgarh Minister Brijmohan Agrawal #GujaratElection2017 pic.twitter.com/1vOmlPMMXm — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2017

The results of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections will be declared on December 18. The pro-BJP verdict given by all the exit polls, just four days before the declaration of actual election results by the Election Commission (EC), is giving jitters to the Congress camp.

Moreover, the exit poll results have come out just two days before Rahul is set to take over the Congress as its new president.

Since most political observers have agreed with the exit poll results to the utter happiness of the BJP, it seems the Congress is just praying for some "magic" to happen on December 18 to help it stay afloat in its difficult times.

OneIndia News