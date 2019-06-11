  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Will Rahul Gandhi lead the Congress in the Lok Sabha: Key discussions underway

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 11: With Rahul Gandhi refusing to relent and sticking to his guns that he does not want to continue as the party president, the Congress is now looking for an interim chief.

    Several senior leaders have been wanting to meet Rahul Gandhi, but he has not given an appointment. Rahul continues to insist that the top post should he given to someone outside the Gandhi family.

    Will Rahul Gandhi lead the Congress in the Lok Sabha: Key discussions underway
    Congress president Rahul Gandhi

    For the Congress, the top priority now is to decide on who would head the party in the Lok Sabha.

    On PM Modi's 'Kerala dear to me' remark, Rahul Gandhi talks of a bias

    The party wants Rahul to head the post, but he has not said anything clearly as yet. The Lok Sabha's first session post the elections begins on June 17 and the party would have to take a decision prior to that.

    This became necessary in the wake of Mallikarjuna Kharge losing the elections. In the coming days there would be several discussions regarding both the head of the party in the Lok Sabha as well as the post of party president. Senior Congress leader, A K Antony is likely to meet with the party chief and hold discussions.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi congress lok sabha a k antony

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue